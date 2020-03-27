ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Some Rare Descendants Of Ab-Ram Living In Ghana...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
27.03.2020 Football News

Hearts Of Oak Target Emmanuel Sarkodie To Complete Kotoko Switch Today

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Hearts Of Oak Target Emmanuel Sarkodie To Complete Kotoko Switch Today
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
Coronavirus Pandemic Live Updates
Coronavirus Pandemic Live Updates
Follow this page for live updates on Coronavirus Pandemic

Nkoranza Warriors midfielder Emmanuel Sarkodie is expected to complete his transfer to Asante Kotoko by close of Friday, March 27, 2020, reports reaching Modernghana Sports has revealed.

The highly-rated midfielder has had a stellar start to the 2019/2020 Division One League season where he has won 8 ‘Man of the Match’ awards after making 13 appearances.

Since the second transfer window of the Ghanaian football season opened, he has been linked with moves to Premier League giants Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko, as well as Aduana Stars.

Though he was thought to be close to signing for the Phobians, Emmanuel Sarkodie has today arrived at the secretariat of Kotoko ahead of his switch to join the Reds.

According to Light FM, the Premier League record holders have finalized negotiations and will seal the transfer of the midfielder by close of today.

Emmanuel Sarkodie’s official unveiling will, however, be delayed until next week.
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo Journalist
TOP STORIES

COVID-19: GHS Recalls Staff On Study Leave
13 minutes ago

Nigeria struggles towards shutdown as virus fears grow
25 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line