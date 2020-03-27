Ghana's Jeffery Schlupp Agrees New Three-Year Deal At Crystal Palace

Ghana and Crystal Palace midfielder, Jeffrey Schlupp has agreed a three-year contract extension at the club.

According to reports in England, the former Leicester City man is expected to stay at Selhurst Park until 2024 as the London-based side continue to tie down their star players.

The 27-year-old joined the Eagles from the King Power Stadium in a deal worth £12 million in 2017 and has less than a year left on his current contract with the club.

Having being on the sidelines due to a hip injury he sustained, Schlupp returned to action in a goalless draw at Watford in the Premier League last December.

He has been restricted to just 14 appearances and scored two goals so far this season, however, he remains a key cog of Roy Hodgson's side.

Schlupp has featured in 83 league games and scored six goals since moving to Palace shortly after winning the Premier League title with Leicester City.

Meanwhile, the English Football Association has suspended its competitions following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic until April 30.