27.03.2020 Football News

Odion Ighalo Offered £400k-A-Week Deal By Chinese Club

By skysports
Manchester United loanee Odion Ighalo has been offered a two-year contract extension worth more than £400,000 per week by his parent club Shanghai Shenhua.

The Chinese club want to reward the Nigerian striker for his good form at United, where has scored four goals in his first three starts.

The 30-year-old's loan in England expires on May 31 but, as Sky Sports reported on Monday, it is likely to be extended until June 30 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ighalo's current contract expires in December 2022 and Shanghai want to keep him until December 2024.

The new deal would see Ighalo earn £400,000 a week before tax, which is said to have flattered the striker.

His focus, though, is on United until his loan spell expires. He will wait to see if United offer him a permanent deal before making a final decision on his future.

Ighalo has always said it has been a dream playing for United, the club he supported as a boy.
