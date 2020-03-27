Eleven Wonders Coach Push For Ghana Premier League Cancelation Due To Covid-19

Head coach for Eleven Wonders, Ignatius Osei-Fosu has indicated that he will support the idea of canceling the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season should the Coronavirus pandemic continue to delay the resumption of the season.

The Techiman-based club is one of 18 clubs competing in the top-flight league this season. The side has been fairly good after playing 15 matches as they currently occupy the 12th position.

While they looked like they could climb higher on the log, the suspension of the Ghana Premier League because of recorded cases of Covid-19 has put the brakes on their progress.

Speaking in an interview on the possibility of abrogating the season, coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu says it should be highly considered if the pandemic delays the resumption of the league for a longer period.

I'm a fan of a proper calendar. If we're going to have a prolonged suspension, it may be better to abrogate the current season and start afresh to synchronize with all the other leagues in the world to allow proper transitions and transfers”, the Wonders coach said as quoted by Goal.com.

He added, “We should not rush the league back because human lives are much more important than our work which is entertainment. Calling off the league will also be a blessing in disguise for me to get a grip on my team. Even if the league is to resume in two weeks' time, it's unlikely we can play games immediately because it will take us another two weeks to prepare to play games”.

As of Friday, March 27, 2020, Ghana had recorded 136 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and with 3 deaths as well.