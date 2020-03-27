ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Some Rare Descendants Of Ab-Ram Living In Ghana...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
27.03.2020 Football News

Hearts Of Oak To Miss Out On Signing Winger Emmanuel Osei

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Hearts Of Oak To Miss Out On Signing Winger Emmanuel Osei
Listen to article
Coronavirus Pandemic Live Updates
Coronavirus Pandemic Live Updates
Follow this page for live updates on Coronavirus Pandemic

Hearts of Oak is set to miss out on the signing of highly-rated Asokwa Deportivo winger Emmanuel Osei, Modernghana Sports can report.

The attacker has been sensational in the 2019/2020 Division One League season and boasts of four goals after making ten appearances for his club.

He was in action for Asokwa Deportivo when they knocked Asante Kotoko out of this year’s MTN FA Cup Competition.

In the past month, Ghana Premier League clubs Hearts of Oak and Legon Cities FC have approached Asokwa Deportivo over his possible signing to augment their squad before the suspended season resumes.

While he looked likely to make the switch to the Phobians, that move has hit a snag with President of Asokwa Deportivo, Amidu Camarat disclosing that Emmanuel Osei will join a foreign club.

“It’s true Hearts of Oak and Legon Cities have been seriously keeping tabs on signing Emmanuel Osei but the player’s brother who is an agent abroad has secured a club for him over there so currently his doors are closed for any team in Ghana”, the president said in an interview with Light FM.

Hearts and Legon Cities remain in the transfer market and will look to other alternatives to ensure they reinforce their squads before the window close.
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo Journalist
TOP STORIES

Continue With Your Ghana Card Registration — Court Tells NIA
31 minutes ago

Oppong Nkrumah Defends AG For Fighting NIA's Case In Court
31 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line