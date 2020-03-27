Hearts Of Oak To Miss Out On Signing Winger Emmanuel Osei

Listen to article

Hearts of Oak is set to miss out on the signing of highly-rated Asokwa Deportivo winger Emmanuel Osei, Modernghana Sports can report.

The attacker has been sensational in the 2019/2020 Division One League season and boasts of four goals after making ten appearances for his club.

He was in action for Asokwa Deportivo when they knocked Asante Kotoko out of this year’s MTN FA Cup Competition.

In the past month, Ghana Premier League clubs Hearts of Oak and Legon Cities FC have approached Asokwa Deportivo over his possible signing to augment their squad before the suspended season resumes.

While he looked likely to make the switch to the Phobians, that move has hit a snag with President of Asokwa Deportivo, Amidu Camarat disclosing that Emmanuel Osei will join a foreign club.

“It’s true Hearts of Oak and Legon Cities have been seriously keeping tabs on signing Emmanuel Osei but the player’s brother who is an agent abroad has secured a club for him over there so currently his doors are closed for any team in Ghana”, the president said in an interview with Light FM.

Hearts and Legon Cities remain in the transfer market and will look to other alternatives to ensure they reinforce their squads before the window close.