Coronavirus: Thomas Partey Offers Tips To Stay Healthy [VIDEO]

Ghana and Atletico Madrid midfielder, Thomas Partey has offered tips to stay fit staying in self-isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.

The disease also known as Covid-19, has brought the entire football world to a standstill forcing the many socio-economic activities to be put on hold until the spread is under control.

The effects of staying indoors for a prolonged period could heighten anxiety and worries, but the 26-year-old has been able to share some useful tips on Instagram that can bring out the maximum from everyone.

Have a routine

Exercise daily

Do things that make you happy (I am watching Marvel movies and learning to use tik tok)

Try to learn new things

Be grateful to everyone who is working to make this end

Use technology to be close to friends and family.

Despite the pandemic, Partey has been linked with a move from Spain to the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea or Liverpool.

Atleti are looking to increase his release clause from €50 million to €100 million to ward off interest from Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Partey was sensational for Atletico Madrid before the suspension of the La Liga and played a crucial role in the Champions League qualification to the quarterfinals at Anfield.