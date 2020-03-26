Surround Yourself With People Who Can Help You Succeed – Odartey To Kwame Kyei

Ex-Black Stars attacker, Odartey Lamptey has advised Dr. Kwame Kyei to surround himself with the right people at Asante Kotoko to help him succeed.

The Executive Chairman for the Porcupine Warriors has been at the club for at least the past 3 years but his goal of winning the Ghana Premier League or any of CAF’s inter-club competitions is yet to be achieved.

In the last couple of weeks, he has been under severe backlash from members of the past Kotoko administrations. While some have accused him of being autocratic, others have called on him to resign from his position.

Waving into the matter, Odartey Lamptey has urged Dr. Kwame Kyei to surround himself with the right materials that will help him get the support of fans in order to succeed.

“It is those around you that ensures the progress of the team and not the chairman. So I feel like he should take a critical look at the people he works with because, to be honest with you Dr. Kyei can’t do all the job”, the former Anderlecht midfielder said.

He added, “Though you are the CEO and you are the chairman, you should have people that can work with you.

“He should go back, try to get these people to help him succeed. He should get quality materials or quality management team that will be able to help him win over the supporters”.