Adhere To Social Distancing To Avoid Spread Of Covid-19 – Mohammed Kudus

Highly-rated FC Nordsjaelland forward, Mohammed Kudus has urged Ghanaians to practice social distancing while staying united in the fight against the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The virus which has been recorded in over 180 countries has found its way to Ghana. As of Thursday, March 26, 2020, the Ghana Health Service has announced that the number of infected persons has surged to 132.

Having joined the campaign against the Coronavirus, Mohammed Kudus has stressed on the importance of practicing social distancing.

“As you all know the world is bleeding. In these tough times, it is insane to put sports, social activities before our health and humanity.

“As of today medics put their lives on the line to save the infected and the best we can do is to help them starve the virus.

“Let's unite to social distance and encourage ourselves for our mental sanity. Take the precautionary very serious to stay safe and keep positive in the face of COVID-19”, the Black Stars asset said in a video posted on Twitter.

Check out the video in the post below.