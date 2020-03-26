ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Some Rare Descendants Of Ab-Ram Living In Ghana...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
26.03.2020 Football News

OFFICIAL: Hearts Of Oak Sign Niger Midfielder Mamane Lawali

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
OFFICIAL: Hearts Of Oak Sign Niger Midfielder Mamane Lawali
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
Coronavirus Pandemic Live Updates
Coronavirus Pandemic Live Updates
Follow this page for live updates on Coronavirus Pandemic

Ghana Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak has officially announced the signing of Niger defensive midfielder Abdourahamane Mamane Lawali.

The Phobians are still optimistic about their chances of winning the 2019/2020 title and has signed the Niger international to reinforce the team before the league resumes from suspension due to the Coronavirus (Covid-19).

“Hearts of Oak is delighted to announce the signing of Niger Flag of Niger national team player, Abdourahamane Mamane Lawali. The defensive midfielder has signed a 2-year contract with us”, a statement on the club’s Twitter page said on Thursday afternoon.

Mamane Lawali is just one of four players whose deals have been completed. The Rainbow club will be announcing the other 3 players in the next couple of days.

Sources say the other players include 2 forwards and one defender.
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo Journalist
TOP STORIES

Coronavirus: Chiefs Lockdown Kwahu
2 hours ago

Don't Come Home, Stay Where You Are — Kwahu Traditional Cou...
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line