Emmanuel Keyekeh Vows To Stay At Karela Utd To Help Save Club From Relegation

Asante Kotoko's transfer target, Emmanuel Keyekeh has vowed to stay at Karela United and help save the side from being relegated from the Ghana Premier League at the end of the season.

The Anyinase-based side has had a bad start to the 2019/2020 campaign and currently sits 17th on the standings of the division after picking up just 11 points from 15 matches.

With the team’s current situation, losing any of their top players will put them in danger of being demoted at the end of the season should it continue when the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic is won in time.

Speaking on the reported interest from Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, Emmanuel Keyekeh says they are clubs he will love to play for but he is not open to leaving Karela United during this difficult times.

“Everything will depend on the management because of the situation at the club. I cannot say I want to leave Just because the team is battling relegation. I have to at least help the team to move to a better position before I think about moving

“Where the team is lying on the table, I cannot follow the money and leave the club. I have to at least fight with my teammates to lift the team from the relegation zone”, the highly-rated midfielder told Medeama FM.

Keyekeh has been the standout player for Karela United since the season started and remains optimistic the team will come good when the league resumes after the suspension.