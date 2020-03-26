Coronavirus: Italy Keep Getting Worse, Says Kwadwo Asamoah

Inter Milan midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah has shared that the situation in Italy on Coronavirus pandemic, saying the situation is now worsened.

Over 60, 000 people have tested positive for Coronavirus, with over 6,000 people having already died of the pandemic in Italy, forcing the nation to enter lockdown in their quest to contain the spread.

Three players from Kwadwo Asamoah's former club Juventus and players from other Serie A clubs have also contracted the virus.

The Ghana international who is in self-isolation in Italy has said that the situation in Italy is worsening by the day.

“The situation in Italy has now worsened and I will say that it is not good. I am fine but the conditions here are very bad. For now, we cannot go nowhere," he told Peace FM.

“All training has been cancelled and everything has been closed here in Milan. It has not been easy. We didn’t take this seriously at first. People continued to carry out their daily activities and that is why the virus spread so quickly.”

“So far no Inter players have contracted the disease. It is worrying to know that some players have contracted the virus, especially players at Juventus because they are the last team we played against before the break. Today even when you have a normal cough you get scared and you think you have the virus.”

“I advise the Ghanaians to take this virus seriously. At this point, they should refrain from social gatherings. It is not easy and they should follow the instructions provided by doctors and government officials.”