Togbe Afede XIV: Hearts Of Oak Board Chairman Donates Gh¢100,000 To Hospitals In Ho

Togbe Afede XIV, the board chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak has made a donation of Gh¢100,000 to two hospitals in the Volta Region to supports their effort in battling the Coronavirus (Covid-19).

The Agbogbomefia of Asogli State made the gesture to Ho Teaching Hospital and Ho Municipal Hospital with the former receiving GH¢60,000 while the latter also takes GH¢40,000.

Not only did the President of the National House of Chiefs donate a cash amount, he also donated 2,200 hand sanitizers to the two hospitals for the protection of health workers at the facilities as well as members of the communities in the Asogli State.

Having handed the cash and hand sanitizers to the hospitals, Togbe Afede XIV called on all traditional authorities to be the frontliners for environmental cleanliness and charge their people to follow the guidelines issued by the government and health experts as a precautionary measure against contracting the Covid-19.

Upon receiving the donation on behalf of the Ho Teaching Hospital, Dr. John Tampouri who is the Chief Executive for the facility applauded Togbe Afede XIV for coming to their aid and called on others to follow if they have the capacity.

Medical Superintendent for the Ho Municipal Hospital, Dr. Lawrence Kumi also thanked Togbe Afede XIV and stressed that it will be of great health to help the workers of the facility to stay protected as well as the people they take care of.