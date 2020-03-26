ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Some Rare Descendants Of Ab-Ram Living In Ghana...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
26.03.2020 Football News

Coronavirus: Ghana Defender John Boye Caution Ghanaians Against Underrating Threat

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Coronavirus: Ghana Defender John Boye Caution Ghanaians Against Underrating Threat
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
Coronavirus Pandemic Live Updates
Coronavirus Pandemic Live Updates
Follow this page for live updates on Coronavirus Pandemic

Ghana central defender, John Boye has implored Ghanaians against underrating the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic.

The disease has become a world danger as over 460,065 persons have been infected, with 20,828 people losing their lives according to a report by Worl Health Organization (WHO).

As part of preventive measures, some nations, including France where Boye plays club football for FC Metz, have been forced into various forms of lockdowns.

"They [people] shouldn't go out and they shouldn't think the coronavirus is not serious because it is a very serious thing," Boye told Kingdom TV.

"For now that the thing has increased to [68] in Ghana, please stay in the house and take care of your family because it is the most important thing.

"The virus is very bad so be in the house and take care of yourself."

Whereas Ghana's 138 cases recorded so far ranks among the least in the world, France have been heavily hit, having recorded 25,233 cases involving 1,331 deaths.

"They [French] don't want to see more than three people together but you can only go out with your wife to buy your needs," Boye explained.

"If it is more than three or four people you be dealt with."

Three deaths have so far been recorded from the West Africans' confirmed cases.

Football activities and social gathering have been called off by the president as measures to curb the situation.
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
TOP STORIES

Mali opposition leader kidnapped ahead of parliamentary poll
13 minutes ago

COVID-19: Gov't Provides Virtual Office Solution For Public ...
15 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line