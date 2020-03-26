Yahaya Mohammed Remains Focused On Winning GPL Goal King Award

Listen to article

Aduana Stars striker, Yahaya Mohammed says he is focused on winning the goal king award at the end of the 2019/2020 season despite the uncertainty of the return date of the suspended season.

The Ghanaian top-flight league has been put on hold due to the Coronavirus (Covid-19) recorded cases in the country.

Having featured in 15 matches before the Premier League was halted, Yahaya Mohammed showed his clash and managed to score 11 goals.

Speaking to Asempa FM, the veteran attacker has reiterated that his target is to win the top scorer award at the end of the campaign. According to him, he will win the accolade whether the season continues or it is restarted.

“If the Coronavirus goes and we start the league you will see what will happen. I am now about to do bigger things. Often times the first round of the league season is not that difficult, it is the second round that is the actual league”, Yahaya Mohammed said.

He continued, “What is important is for me to stay injury-free for me to be able to play. I know that with the training I have done this season everything will go on well for me. I will take the goal king award by all means.

“Whether we restart the league, or we continue, I will take the goal king. That is my target. I have to win the goal king award before I retire”.

Yahaya Mohammed is just one goal behind Victorien Adebayor of Inter Allies who sits top of the Ghana Premier League top scorers chart. The two strikers are expected to continue the race for the top award when the season resumes.