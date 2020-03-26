Blessed Stars Football Academy Donates Hand Sanitizers And Facemask To Ghana

Listen to article

﻿Blessed Stars Football Academy a Nigerian based football team has disclosed that early this week on Monday it donated over $5,000 worth of COVID-19 prevention kits to an NGO in Ghana.

The team made the disclosure during a press release held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom to officially announce its suspension of activities for the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic being faced across the globe.

During the press briefing the team manager of Blessed Stars Mr. Ukpong Jnr said that it will be going on an indefinite break and taking precautionary measures to protect its players and management.

He further explained the management’s decision to send COVID-19 relief materials like Hand sanitizers, hand-wash, face mask, and hand gloves to be distributed for free to Ghanaians in the Accra metropolis. The Ghana-based OneHeartOneLove Foundation is a recently founded NGO by German entrepreneurs in the country.

According to the OneHeartOneLove foundation, the materials were received today and will be distributed to Ghanaians in the Accra metropolis free of charge.

Ubong Vincent the Head Coach of Blessed Stars Football Academy stated that nothing was too small, “the little we can give can make a huge difference and safe few lives”, he said.

During an interview with Mr. Bruch Vangeisner, head of operations of the NGO he said the donation will provide over 1000 hand sanitizers, face-mask, and hand gloves.

Mr. Vangeisner thanked the management of Blessed Stars Football Academy for choosing to reach out to help Ghanaians through its NGO.

Blessed Stars Football Academy was reportedly supposed to host a screening program in Ghana this March but due to the epidemic, all activities of the club have been indefinitely suspended.