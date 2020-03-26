Yahaya Mohammed Aiming To Lead Black Stars Attack

Aduana Stars forward, Yahaya Mohammed has indicated that he will be able to lead the attack for the Black Stars when the time comes.

The 31-year-old attacker has been in fine shape for the Dormaa-based club since the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season commenced and is already one of the few players tipped to win the golden boot award.

Earlier this month has was named as part of a 23-man squad for Ghana that would have played against Sudan in the qualifiers to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Unfortunately, his dream of wearing the national colours again will have to wait after CAF announced a couple of weeks ago that it is postponing the qualifiers due to the Coronavirus pandemic in the region.

In an interview with Asempa FM on Tuesday, Yahaya Mohammed was asked whether he can lead the lines for the Black Stars team.

He said, “Yes, I can do and even do more. As I said when the time comes and I have the strength, trust me I will deliver”.

The striker currently has 11 goals after making 15 appearances for Aduana Stars.

He is not giving up on making a name for himself in the national team and has stressed that he will continue working hard.