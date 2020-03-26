I Have Toiled For Current Kotoko Management - Nana Coker

General Manager of Asante Kotoko, Nana Gyambibi Coker has revealed that he has been defending the current management members everywhere he goes, in responding to allegations made about him by former Accra representative of the club.

According to him, he does not have any issue for the former Accra Rep for the club reiterating that he will respond or trade insults with Mr Ackah.

Edmund Ackah "I decided not to respond to Edmund Ackah's allegations, I have no problem and nothing against any of the current management members who came to work for Kotoko through me. I don't blame [Edmund] Ackah and am not ready to exchange words with him," Coker told OTEC FM.

"I will never trade insults with any of the management members. I'm working with or those I've ever worked with, God should punish me if I do that. I have defended them wherever I've been, whoever has spoken against them and whoever is accusing them of anything.

"I don't blame Edmund Ackah for his comment but the wicked person out there who's always spreading our (Kotoko) news," he added.