Yahaya Mohammed Confident Of Leading The Attack Of The Black Stars

Striker for Ghana Premier League side Aduana Stars, Yahaya Mohammed has expressed optimism in his ability to lead the attack of the Black Stars when given the opportunity.

The strong attacker has consistently proven to be a clinical goal scorer since the 2019/2020 Ghanaian top-flight league commenced. After 15 matchdays into the campaign, the forward managed to find the back of the net 11 times before the season was suspended due to the Coronavirus.

Asked whether he can replicate the same form for the Black Stars in an interview with Asempa FM yesterday, Yahaya Mohammed replied, “Yes, I can do and even do more. As I said when the time comes and I have the strength, trust me I will deliver”.

The former Asante Kotoko striker was named in the 23-man squad of the Black Stars for Ghana’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Sudan this weakened before it was unfortunately postponed.

If the 31-year-old keeps his shape and shows the same form when the season resumes, he is likely to get another call-up from head coach CK Akonnor.