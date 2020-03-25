Covid-19: Cancellation Of GPL Season Should Not Be Considered - Yahaya Mohammed

Aduana Stars poster boy, Yahaya Mohammed has stressed that cancellation of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season because of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) should not be considered for now.

The football season in the country has been suspended due to the Covid-19 which has been declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Due to the growing number of cases in Ghana, it is unclear when the Ghana Premier League or any other league will resume. Due to that, the issue of whether to cancel the season and start afresh has come up.

Reacting to that in an interview with Asempa FM, Yahaya Mohammed has indicated that totally canceling the season should not be considered at this point in time.

The Aduana Stars strike explained, “For me, I will say I don’t support the idea because my team has the chance to win the league. On the other hand, the team fighting relegation will want the league to be canceled because it will give them the chance to prepare and come back stronger.

He added, “To avoid any inconvenience we should maintain how we are playing and finish the league. We can use two months to finish the league and catch up with the next season.

“Nobody should even think about canceling the league. If we rush to take any decision now we will end up regretting later. Let’s fight the coronavirus and after that, we make a decision”.

Meanwhile, Ghana has recorded 68 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus with 2 deaths as well.