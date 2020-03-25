Wasiru Mahammed Tipped As Ghana’s Next World Champion

Listen to article

Mr Yoofi Boham, a boxing consultant in Ghana has tipped undefeated super bantamweight boxer, Wasiru Mohammed as the next world champion from Ghana if he trains well and obeys the instructions of his managers and coaches.

Speaking to Yours Truly, in an exclusive interview, he stressed that Wasiru Mohammed with 14 fights and 14 wins is capable of ruling the world super-bantamweight class, however his managers must take precaution not to rush him into any fight that can affect his career.

He said as the WBO Global champion, and now rated 7th in the WBO rankings, Wasiru Mohammed can be called upon at any time to crack at the world title, but they are taking their time and studying the grounds and other opponents.

He said Wasiru Mohammed aka Gyatabi is also a very disciplined boxer who will take the world by storm.

Mr Yoofi Boham who is a technical adviser to Team Wasiru also advised Ghanaian to be cautious about the coronavirus and stay healthy.