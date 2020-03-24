Let’s Obey The Rules And Help Doctors Beat Covid-19 - Joseph Attamah

Ghanaian international Joseph Attamah Larweh has called on everyone to follow the precautionary measures against the Coronavirus (Covid-19) to avoid its further spread in order not to overburden the health officers looking after infected patients.

As of Monday, March 24, 2020, the number of infected persons worldwide has surged to over 400,000 while more than 17,000 people have lost their lives.

In Ghana, the number of confirmed cases stand at 52 with 2 deaths as well. Though 18 people are said to be responding very well to treatment, the rate at which the virus is spreading continues to cause scare and panic.

In a short video, Black Stars and Fatih Karagümrük defender Joseph Attamah Larweh has called on everybody to comply with the advice of government and health experts.

“As we all know what is going on now concerning this virus. This virus is very serious and is killing a lot of people now. So I will like to use this opportunity to advise everyone that we have to obey the rules that have been given to us by using the hand sanitizers and washing our hands”, the former Tema Youth defender said in a video posted on the Twitter page of the Ghana FA.

He added, “The doctors are in the hospitals for us. The doctors are staying in the hospitals for us and we also have to help them by staying home so that we all come together and fight this virus. Bring back the love and save this world”.