Bechem Utd Keeping Eyes On Top 6 Finish Despite Suspension Of League

Head coach for Bechem United, Kwaku Danso has stressed that the club is keeping hopes of a top 6 finish alive to ensure he is part of the coaches that will be sent abroad for attachments.

Before the start of the Ghana Premier League season, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced that it will send coaches of clubs that finish in the top 6 to Europe for a coach's attachment.

That looks to be a motivation for Bechem United head coach Kwaku Danso who has in an interview with Nkunim FM reiterated that the target of the club is to finish high up on the standings.

“Our target is to be in the top six after the season because I want to be part of the coaches who will be sent to Europe for the coach's attachment”, the gaffer said.

He added, “Our main aim is to improve upon our away performance because to be able to achieve the target, we need to win both away and home games”.

Prior to the suspension of the Ghana Premier League due to the Coronavirus, coach Danso had guided Bechem United to the 8th position. With just 6 points separating the club and the team on top of the pile, a little push would see the Hunters climbing into even the top-four.