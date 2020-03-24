Bechem United Coach Urge Clubs To Follow Preventive Measures Against Covid-19

Listen to article

Head coach for Bechem United, Kwaku Danso has urged all Ghana Premier League clubs and the players to follow the preventive measures against the Coronavirus (Covid-19).

Nicknamed the Hunters, the club has been impressive since the 2019/2020 top-flight league commenced and find themselves 8th on the standings of the division.

Just 6 points behind Aduana Stars who are top of the league, Bechem United was optimistic about climbing into the top-four until the season was suspended due to the Coronavirus.

Speaking to Nkunim FM on the current situation concerning the Ghana Premier League, Coach Kwaku Danso says all the clubs can do is follow the preventive protocols of Covid-19 to curtail its spread.

“The suspension came at the time things were moving on well for us but all the same we need to obey the president of the land and also take all the necessary precautionary measures to avoid the spread of the COVID -19”, the coach said.

Coach Kwaku Danso’s performance with Bechem United has attracted interest from several pundits who have described him as one of the prospects for the future.