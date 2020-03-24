ModernGhanalogo

24.03.2020 Football News

Ghana’s Joseph Anang To Be Promoted To West Ham First Team

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
English-born Ghanaian goalkeeper, Joseph Anang Tetteh, is in line for promotion into the West Ham United senior team following his impressive display for the Under 23 in the Premier League II.

Anang has been a standout performer for the Hammers team B this season, making 17 appearances and has never once been on the losing end.

The 19-year-old budding goalie has been in incredibly brilliant, keeping eight clean sheets and conceding just 18 goals in 17 games as West Ham atop the Premier League II table.

With Lukasz Fabianski getting to the final year of his contract, it is understood that manager David Moyes has his eyes firmly fixed on the Ghanaian youngster to fill the big gap.

Anang has represented England at the U 20 level but is still eligible to play for the Black Stars.
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
