ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Some Rare Descendants Of Ab-Ram Living In Ghana...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
24.03.2020 Football News

Ashgold Price Skipper Latif Anabila $20,000 To Ward Off Kotoko

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Ashgold Price Skipper Latif Anabila $20,000 To Ward Off Kotoko
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
Coronavirus Pandemic Live Updates
Coronavirus Pandemic Live Updates
Follow this page for live updates on Coronavirus Pandemic

Ashanti Gold SC have priced skipper, Latif Anabila $20,000 to ward off Asante Kotoko in the on-going transfer window.

A report by Kumasi based FOX FM, the Miners have quoted $20,000 for Asante Kotoko's transfer target Latif Anabila despite the player's willingness to play for the Porcupine Warriors.

Anabila has been on the radar of the Reds for the past few seasons following his impressive performances for the Miners.

Maxwell Konadu wants to augment his squad with the acquisition the Black Stars B midfielder ahead of the second round of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League.

The former Club African player has vast experience on the local scene and could play a key role for Kotoko this term.

Kotoko are currently 4th on the league table with 25 points after 14 matches played thus far.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association has suspended all its competitions with immediate effect until further notice following the directives given by the President of the Republic due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
TOP STORIES

Coronavirus: Accra, Tema And Kumasi Now Epicentres In Ghana
52 seconds ago

Coronavirus: Cases Hit 52
14 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line