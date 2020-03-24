ModernGhanalogo

24.03.2020 Football News

Watch Michael Essien's Amazing Skills As He Joins The #StayAtHomeChallenge

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Former Ghana midfielder, Michael Essien has participated in the 'Stay At Home Challenge'.

The ‘Stay At Home Challenge’ has taken over social media following the suspension of activities around the globe due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The likes of Lionel Messi, Thierry Henry, Theo Walcott, CK Akonnor, David Duncan have shared on their social media handles the tricks they are capable of displaying with toilet roll.

Essien, who is a former Black Stars skipper has responded to a challenge from Ramin Hasanov by displaying his skills with a football instead of toilet roll which is being used for the challenge.

He took to his Instagram handle and posted a video with the caption, “I accept your challenge #RaminHasanov “⚽️ #EvdəQalSağlamQal

Essien currently plies his trade in the Azerbaijan topflight league for Sabail.

The Azerbaijan topflight league like most leagues is on suspension due to Coronavirus pandemic.

Michael Essien has been training personally at home and he recently posted a video of his training on social media.
