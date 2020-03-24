ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Some Rare Descendants Of Ab-Ram Living In Ghana...
24.03.2020 Football News

Aduana Stars Elvis Opoku Ready To Join Struggling Legon Cities

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Follow this page for live updates on Coronavirus Pandemic

Aduana Stars midfielder, Elvis Opoku has expressed his readiness to join Legon Cities FC.

The midfielder has struggled to make an impact in the team this season limiting him to few appearances in the current campaign.

However, with his struggle at the club getting worse, Opoku says he is interested in a move to the Royals.

"I still have a contract with Aduana Stars but I have no problem if they are ready to release me to any club. I've been told by Aduana Stars management for a possible move to Legon Cities and am ready to join them if they agree to my terms," he told OTEC FM.

"Am doing my background checks if the team is good for me or not because as a player you need to do some checks before moving to a team," he added.

Opoku is one of the most experienced players on the local scene having won the Ghana Premier League with Aduana Stars and was a member of the team that participated in the CAF Champions League in 2018.
