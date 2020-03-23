Ghana Coach CK Akonnor Dazzles As He Takes Part In #StayHomeAtChallenge [VIDEO]

C.K. AKonnor has participated in the #StayAtHome challenge that has taken over social media.

The Ghana coach welcomed the challenge when his assistant, David Duncan who nominated him on Monday.

Akonnor managed to complete a 20-touch sequence and he challenged his former national teammate, Black Stars skipper, Andre Ayew and the GFA boss, Kurt Okraku, to take part in the challenge.

The challenge has come about due to the Coronavirus pandemic which has forced a lot of people to be indoors as they try to limit their interaction with the outside world in hopes of limiting the spread of the virus.

The challenge requires that people try to juggle a roll of toilet paper by keeping it airborne as is done in a keepy-uppy in football.

Some other football personalities who have also posted their video entry into the challenge are Messi, Xavi, Luis Suarez, John Terry, Sergio Ramos and a host of others.