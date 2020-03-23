Victorien Adebayor Tops Hearts of Oak Wish List

Hearts of Oak have made Victorien Adebayor has their top priority as they seek to improve their squad before the Ghana Premier League resume.

The Phobians sit 8th on the league table with 21 points before the suspension of the league after 14 matches played.

Supporters of the club were unimpressed with the output of the players.

However, head coach of the side, Edward Nii Odoom is determined to strengthen his squad ahead as the second transfer window of the 2019/20 campaign has been opened, with the aim of turning them into serious title contenders again by targeting a mixture of hungry, young and talented players along with proven experience.

Odoom has submitted four players to the board of the club as he seek to beef up the squad, top of the list is Victorien Adebayor.

The Inter Allies marksman is the currently the leading scorer of the Ghana Premier League with 11 goals.

Due to his exploits this season he was adjudged as the winner of Ghana Premier League NASCO Player of the Month for February.

Other names in Odoom's list include Karela United duo of Diawiase Taylor and Emmanuel Keyekeh, and Liberty Professionals right-back Michael Ampadu.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Premier League is on hold following government's directive that all public gatherings as part of measures to control the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.