Atletico Madrid To Double Thomas Partey's Release Clause

Atletico Madrid will offer Thomas Partey a new and improved contract to double his release clause to €100m.

The versatile midfielder has been linked with a move away from Los Rojiblancos due to his highly attainable €50m release clause.

Arsenal and Liverpool have all expressed to land him in the summer but the decision to offer him an improved contract means they could no longer afford him.

The Gunners are said to be prioritising a move for the versatile midfielder, who played a starring role for Atleti in their Champions League triumph over Liverpool and has generally impressed this season.

The Ghana international would be attainable due to his desire to one day play in English football and, more pressingly, the fact that his current contract contains the current relatively low release clause.

But Atletico Madrid in order to wade off offers from competitors have tabled down an improved deal that would see Thomas Partey earn a figure around £4.1m in salary, which is a major increase on his previous salary.

Partey joined Atletico’s academy back in 2011 and has since then progressed through the ranks until he reached the first team in 2015. His debut for the first team came on 28 November 2015 against RCD Espanyol.

The 26-year-old has made 24 La Liga appearances so far this season.

Partey has a contract with Atletico Madrid which will run until 2023.