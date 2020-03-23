Bernard Morrison Joins Yanga SC On A Two Year Deal

Ghana's Bernard Morrison has signed a two-year permanent deal at Tanzanian giants, Yanga SC.

The 27-year-old arrived at the Jangwani-based club in a free agent move for the second round of the 2019/20 season.

However, after three months into the deal, both parties are convinced to extend their relationship for the long term.

Morrison who has become very popular among the Yanga faithful said he signed the new deal to quash rumours that he was destined to sign for rivals Simba SC.

“I have heard such rumours but now, I’m loyal to my club since I signed a contract with them that should be respected between us. I have no plans to join Simba or any other club here,” the former Heart of Lions and AshantiGold player said.

Yanga SC also noted on their official Instagram page:

“We are delighted that Morrison has returned his contract papers after agreeing to extend his stay with us for another two years.

“We thank [Morrison] for choosing to stay at Yanga and also thank the club board for pushing to tie down the player at the club.”

Bernard Morrison left AshantiGold for DR Congo side AS Vita Club in summer 2015. The following season, he switched to Orlando Pirates in South Africa before returning to the DRC to play for DC Motema Pembe after which he became available for Yanga on a free.