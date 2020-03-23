COVID-19: Comply With Safety Measures And Stay At Home – Baba Rahman

Black Stars and Real Mallorca defender, Baba Abdul Rahman has charged Ghanaians to comply with the safety measures put out by the government to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19).

“Hello everyone in Ghana, this is Baba Rahman. I just want to wish everyone a good health and please let us observe the rules given to us by the state and follow the guidelines from the Health Ministry as well”, the left-back has said in a video posted on the Twitter page of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Baba Rahman has additionally wished all persons infected with the virus which has been declared a pandemic by the Wolrd Health Organization (WHO) a speedy recovery.

“And to those infected, I want to wish you the best and speedy recovery in order to join your families soon to live your normal lives again”, he added.

Ghana has so far announced 21 confirmed cases of Coronavirus as of Saturday, March 21, 2020. Eight of them have recovered and continue to receive treatment while one person has sadly passed.

Listen to Baba Rahman’s message to Ghanaians in the video below.