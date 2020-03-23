Covid-19: Black Stars Defender Nicholas Opoku Appeal To Ghanaians To Stay Safe

Black Stars defender Nicholas Opoku has appealed to Ghanaians to stay safe as the fight to oust the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) continues.

The global pandemic as of Sunday, March 22, 2020, has infected 337,982 persons and has also killed over 14,000 people. In Ghana, the number of confirmed cases stands at 21 with 1 person pronounced dead as well.

While the campaign on the preventive measures continues, Amiens SC center-back Nicholas Opoku has added his voice.

In a video, he has called on the Ghanaian populace to stay safe and ensure they always observed the preventive measures put out by the government and health experts.

“As we already know we are in a difficult time right now. This Coronavirus is causing a lot of damages and a lot of things in the whole world. I am pleading with each and everyone to stay safe”, Opoku said in a video posted on the official Twitter page of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Listen to Nicholas Opoku in the video below.