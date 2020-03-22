ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Coronavirus Updates As It Happens (2020-03-22)...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
22.03.2020 Boxing

Wasiru Mohammed to Move Up In WBO Ratings

By Sammy Heywood Okine
Wasiru Mohammed to Move Up In WBO Ratings
Listen to article

Ghana’s new kid on the world boxing block, Wasiru Mohammed is expected to move up in the WBO and other bodies as he plans to become a world champion.

According to the technical advisor of Team Wasiru Mohammed aka Gyatabi the boxer will move near the title very soon.

Mr. Yoofi Boham, an expert in international boxing said noted that #4 ranked, Filipino Jeo Santisima lost WBO world title challenge last Feb 22 whilst #7 contender, Aussie TJ Doheny got beaten in Dubai on March 03.

“These results will be taken into consideration in the next rankings and these two boxers dropped and therefore, positions changing considerably and being out of contention as challengers for Wasiru who may move up to #6, the least” he said.

Wasiru Mohammed who is undefeated in his pro career is the WBO Global title holder.

His manager, John Marfo believes he can win the WBO super bantam weight title earlier than expected.

WBO SUPER BANTAMWEIGHT RANKINGS Champion: Emanuel Navarrete (Mexico) - 31-1-0

  1. Stephen Fulton (United States) - 18-0-0
  2. Angelo Leo (United States) - 19-0-0
  3. Thomas Ward (United Kingdom) - 29-0-0
  4. Daniel Roman (United States) - 27-3-1
  5. Tramaine Williams (United States) - 19-0-0
  6. Albert Pagara (Philippines) - 32-1-0
  7. Wasiru Mohammed (Ghana) - 12-0-0
  8. Carlos Castro (United States) - 25-0-0
  9. Ryo Akaho (Japan) - 35-2-2
  10. David Joyce (Ireland) - 12-1-0
  11. Yenifel Vicente (Dominican Republic) - 36-4-2
  12. Alie Laurel (Philippines) - 18-4-1
  13. Lodumo Lamati (South Africa) - 16-0-1
  14. Isaac Sackey (Ghana) - 23-1-1
  15. Jose Garcia (Mexico) - 11-2-1
Coronavirus Pandemic Live Updates
Coronavirus Pandemic Live Updates
Follow this page for live updates on Coronavirus Pandemic
TOP STORIES

Coronavirus: Gov't To Secure 50,000 Test Kits To Fight Sprea...
7 hours ago

Coronavirus: Eight Patients Receive Treatment At Home – Akuf...
7 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line