Wasiru Mohammed to Move Up In WBO Ratings

Ghana’s new kid on the world boxing block, Wasiru Mohammed is expected to move up in the WBO and other bodies as he plans to become a world champion.

According to the technical advisor of Team Wasiru Mohammed aka Gyatabi the boxer will move near the title very soon.

Mr. Yoofi Boham, an expert in international boxing said noted that #4 ranked, Filipino Jeo Santisima lost WBO world title challenge last Feb 22 whilst #7 contender, Aussie TJ Doheny got beaten in Dubai on March 03.

“These results will be taken into consideration in the next rankings and these two boxers dropped and therefore, positions changing considerably and being out of contention as challengers for Wasiru who may move up to #6, the least” he said.

Wasiru Mohammed who is undefeated in his pro career is the WBO Global title holder.

His manager, John Marfo believes he can win the WBO super bantam weight title earlier than expected.

WBO SUPER BANTAMWEIGHT RANKINGS Champion: Emanuel Navarrete (Mexico) - 31-1-0