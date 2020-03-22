CONFIRMED: Karela United Part Ways With Head Coach Enos Adepah

Ghana Premier League side, Karela United have confirmed the exit of their head coach, Enos Adepa.

The announcement was made by the club on Saturday night via a statement issued the team’s management.

The former Wa All Stars gaffer joined in Karela in December 2019 to help them navigate the season but results have not been good.

However, he has failed to propel the club with the club languishing at the 17th position on the league log after 15 matches played.

Karela have won once in their last 9 league matches as of the time the league was suspended due to Coronavirus concerns.

Read the official statement below:

The management of Karela United Football Club has reached an agreement with Coach Enos Kwame Adipah to part ways by mutual consent.

The club would like to thank Mr Enos Kwame Adipah for his contribution to the club since he joined in December 2019 and wishes him the best in all future endeavours.

The club wishes to assure all supporters and the football family that plans are in place to appoint his replacement in the coming days.