Asamoah Gyan appointed Ambassador for United Nations Youth Association

Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan has been appointed Ambassador for the United Nations Youth Association.

Gyan is expected to use his personality help promote and enhance youth empowerment in the country.

The United Nations Youth Association aim to enhance the participation of Ghanaian youth in the decision-making process at all levels; while increasing their influence on national development and international cooperation.

A not-for-profit membership-based organization founded by Bishop Peter Kojo Sackey. Established in 2011, the organization represents the youth wing of the United Nations Association-Ghana.

The 33-year-old Ghana international has created a niche for himself through football having established himself as one of the celebrated and iconic footballers in the country.