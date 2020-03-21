Pro Fighting Factory Gym On Break

The Pro-Fighting-Factory-Muay Thai Ghana gym is currently closed because of the Coronavirus pandemic. The team has been training at the Accra Sports Stadium.

According to the President, Lawrence Nyanyo Nmai, the athletes lives are very important as he does not want them to be affected or infected with the virus that is spreading around the world.

He said they will be back to training if the problem is solved, and thanked the entire team for their dedication and discipline.

Mr Sammy Heywood Okine, the vice president of the Pro Fighting Factory said the decision to break the team is very laudable and will also give them so resting time and return very fresh.

He appealed and cautioned the athletes to take good care of themselves and avoid shaking hands and being in the midst of many people.

“I want to advise them and all sportsmen and women to use sanitizers” he stressed

Mr Okine also thanked the president for his support to the Pro Fighting Factory Gym and urged them to try to win more laurels for the nation.