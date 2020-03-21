Richard Ofori: Black Stars Goalie Charge Ghanaians To Take Covid-19 Serious

First choice goalkeeper for the Black Stars, Richard Ofori has charged Ghanaians to take the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic very seriously.

Covid-19, since its first two cases were recorded in the West African country, has now risen to a total of 16 cases.

While its dangerous danger can be seen globally especially in China and Italy which remains 2 of the most hit countries, it continues to be taken for granted by people in Ghana.

Memes and posts on social media have most people making fun and creating all sorts of jokes especially to how the government is tackling its spread.

In a short video, Maritzburg goalkeeper Richard Ofori has pleaded with Ghanaians to take the Coronavirus seriously.

“My mothers, my fathers, my brothers, and everyone, the Coronavirus has killed a lot of people so I plead with you all to take it seriously”, Ofori stressed.

He added, “Let us desist from handshakes and ensure we use hand sanitizer or wash our hands with soap under running water”.

Listen to his full message in the video below.