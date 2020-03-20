Coronavirus: European Football Aiming For Mid-May Resumption - La Liga President

La Liga president Javier Tebas says Europe's top leagues and competitions are planning to resume in mid-May following Euro 2020's postponement.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to the suspension of all club football.

The European Championship's move to next summer means there is more time to complete domestic league seasons.

"There are 30 affected leagues, 30 cup tournaments, and we have to co-ordinate each schedule at both a national and international level," said Tebas.

"In mid-May we should be back with all European competitions. If circumstances permit, we could bring that forward.

"We need to work together." On Thursday, English and Scottish football extended their suspensions until 30 April. The Football Association said the current season can be "extended indefinitely".