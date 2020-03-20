Asante Kotoko Denies Manhyia Setting Up Committee To Probe Dr Kwame Kyei

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have debunked reports suggesting that a five-member committee has been instituted to probe the three-year mandate of Executive Chairman of the club, Dr Kwame Kyei.

On Friday, March 20, reports emerged that the life patron of the club, Nana Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has commissioned a committee to probe Dr Kwame Kyei.

The Porcupine Warriors have dominated the headlines for the wrong reasons before the suspension of the Ghana Premier League.

However, Public Relations Officer of the club, Kennedy Boakye Ansah says no committee has been commissioned by the life patron of the club adding that accounts of the club is audited every quarter with reports being submitted to Manhyia Palace.

"Contrary to news making rounds that Manhyia has asked Kotoko's accounts to be audited, I can say on authority that the club's accounts are audited every quarter and the report submitted to the palace," he posted on his official Facebook page.

"This is nothing new. This has been the practice ever since Dr Kwame Kyei was appointed as the Executive Chairman of Asante Kotoko," he added.

Kotoko before the suspension of the Ghana Premier League over the coronavirus outbreak were occupying the 3rd position on the league log with 25 points.