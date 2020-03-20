VIDEO: Andy Yiadom Looks Forward To Representation Ghana After Covid-19 Pandemic

Reading FC defender, Andy Yiadom says he is looking forward to representing Ghana again when the world gets over the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The Ghanaian international was part of a 23-man squad invited by coach CK Akonnor for the country’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Sudan later this month.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, that game has been suspended by the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF).

In a short video from Andy Yiadom posted by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on their Twitter page, the right-back has wished everyone good health while indicating that he is looking forward to the next national team assignment.

“Hello everybody back home in Ghana. This is Andy Yiadom, a player of Reading FC and also of the Ghana Black Stars. I just wanna wish everybody back home good health especially with this current situation with the Coronavirus going around and am looking forward to representing my country in the next available fixture”, the 27-year-old defender said,

Listen to Andy Yiadom in the post below.

