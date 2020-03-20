We Are Committed To Serve Asante Kotoko - Strike Ghana

Kit manufacturers, Strike have rubbished reports claiming that Asante Kotoko has written to terminate the contract.

According to reports in the local media, the Porcupine Warriors are unsatisfied with the services of their kit providers.

However, according to Yusif Chibsah, who is the representative of Strike in Ghana says the kit manufacturers are willing to see to the end of the three-year contract.

Asante Kotoko signed a three-year deal with Strike in 2018.

"We (Strike) received a letter from Kotoko a couple of months, back but after that, we've had a cordial relationship and interaction with them and there is no problem with my best of knowledge and to the best of strike management," Chibsah told Asempa FM.

"For us, we have no problem with Kotoko, our mandate is yet to expire so we're still working with them.

"I've heard those stories and don't know where they are coming from, but I can confirm that we had a letter like that around January which we respond to but since then, there hasn't been any issue raised again from Kotoko officially," he added.

In the deal signed the club would earn GH¢50, 000 for signing the partnership and also accrue more revenue from the sales of replica jerseys and paraphernalia to be brought down by the company.