Manhyia Sets Up Committee To Probe Dr. Kwame Kyei

Otumfour Osei Tutu II, the owner and bankroller of Asante Kotoko through the Manhyia Palace has set up a five-member committee to review the administration of the club Executive Chairman, Dr Kwame Kyei after three years.

According to Kumasi based FOX FM, the five-member committee has been constituted to review and audit the current administration of the Ghana Premier League heavyweights.

The Committee will be chaired by Chief of Bantama in the Ashanti Region, Baffour Owusu Amankwatia VI.

The five-member committee comprising of Nana Oguakro Afrane Okese IV (Chief of Ejisu), accountant of the Asanteman Council and the Ashanti regional managers of Fidelity Bank and Ecobank.

Business Mogul, Dr Kwame Kyei was handed a three-year mandate as the club's executive chairman by the life Patron of the club in 2016 after the Opoku Nti's administration.

Dr Kyei is the owner of Unity Air, Unity Oil Company, Light Fm & TV, Vision 1 FM and Sports Hotel.