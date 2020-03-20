'Stop Training' - Ghana FA Cautions Ghana Premier League Clubs

Listen to article

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) have cautioned Ghana Premier League clubs to halt training session with immediate effect.

On Sunday, President Akufo Addo issued a directives that all social gathering must be called off due to the fast spread of the coronavirus.

The country's football governing following the matchday 15 games also issued a statement confirming the suspension of the 2019/20 Premier League season.

However, some clubs have failed to release their players despite the directive from the GFA and President Akufo Addo.

However, the country's football governing body have released a statement to caution these clubs to break camp and adhere to directives from the President of the country.

Ghana has so far recorded 16 confirmed cases of the disease, also known as Covid-19.

Below is the statement:

"The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has closed its offices until further notice because of Coronavirus concerns.

"Members of the GFA including clubs, Regional Football Associations, etc are being reminded to use the online systems of the GFA (email, Registration System - FIFA Connect) to communicate with the Secretariat until the offices reopen.

"The GFA will continue to engage with the Ministry of Health and Ghana Health Service on the next steps and inform our staff and stakeholders accordingly of any changes.

"This is part of the precautionary measures being undertaken by the Executive Council of the GFA to curb the spread of the pandemic.

"The GFA is also reminding clubs that are still engaged in training to desist with immediate effect and fully respect the directive from H.E. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo–Addo."

Ghana joined the likes of Italy, Spain, Germany, France, England and the United States to have pulled the plug on their domestic leagues.