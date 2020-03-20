Sulley Muntari Does The Talking On The Pitch - Asamoah Gyan

Former Ghana skipper Asamoah Gyan has spoken highly of the exceptional qualities of his former Black Stars teammates Sulley Muntari.

Gyan described the former Inter Milan and AC Milan midfield enforcer, saying he does his talking on the field of play, meaning he is very effective as a player than what he does outside the field of play.

“Sulley was also a great player, he was a positive player. A player with vision, he was he knew how to create chances and assist. He provided most of the assist for my goals. He is somebody who does is talking on the field. He is not somebody who is open to the press, but he always does his thing on the field. He had a great left foot, amazing shot. He is a motivator. He is somebody who tries to do his things indoors.

Meanwhile, Asamoah Gyan named Michael Essien as the greatest player that he has ever played with at both club and country

“The best player I have ever played with is Michael Essien,” Asamoah Gyan told Pulse Ghana in an exclusive interview.

He added that Sulley Muntari and Laryea Kingston are the two other greats aside Michael Essien that he has ever featured with them in the same team

“Aside Essien the two other great players that I have played with are Laryea Kingston and Sulley Muntari,” he added.

“I always knew 98% that I would score when I played around Laryea Kingston and Sulley Muntari because they would always put the ball before you to score".

The 34-year-old played for many clubs outside the shores of Ghana such as Udinese, Rennes, Sunderland, Al Ain, Shanghai SIPG, Al Ahly, etc.

Gyan now plies his trade with NorthEast United in the Indian topflight league.