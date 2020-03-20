Coronavirus: Fifa To Look Into Fixture, Contracts And Funding Issues Caused By Virus

Fifa has established a working group to tackle the issues facing football as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The group will look at the international fixture calendar, and issues around player contracts.

Most deals expire on 30 June but, if restarted, many leagues could continue beyond that date in an attempt to finish their current campaigns.

The group will also look at whether more funding is required to help clubs, players and governing bodies impacted.

Fifa also announced it had donated $10m (£8.5m) to the World Health Organisation's Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

The decisions to reschedule Euro 2020 and the Copa America to 2021 were also ratified, with the new dates formally included in the international match calendar.