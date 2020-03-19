SAD: Emmanuel Agyemang Badu's Sister Killed In Berekum

Listen to article

Hellas Verona midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu is mourning his sister after she was shot dead on Wednesday.

The sad incident is said to have happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning in Berekum in the Bono Region of Ghana.

According to reports suggest the crime was committed by a man identified as Kwabena Yeboah alias Kobii, who is currently on the run.

It is unknown why the suspect shot Agyemang Badu sister but the police have taken up the matter.

The Black Stars midfielder, though, is currently in Italy where he plays for Serie A side Hellas Verona.