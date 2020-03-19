VIDEO: Kotoko Players Join Coronavirus Prevention Campaign

Captain for Asante Kotoko, Felix Annan and some players of the club have joined in to encourage the public to follow all Coronavirus (Covid-19) prevention measures which have been put out by the government.

The Covid-19 was first recorded in Wuhan in the Hubei Province of China and has spread across over 150, affecting over 200,000 and killing close to 10,000.

While scientists continue to look for a vaccine for the virus, health services of governments have put out precautionary measures that citizens should use to protect themselves from getting infected.

Asante Kotoko players have joined in on the prevention campaign in a video that has been posted on the club’s YouTube channel.

In the video, goalkeeper Felix Annan, Naby Keita, Mathew Anim Cudjoe, and Augustine Sefa encourage the public to constantly wash hands and use hand sanitizers as often as possible.

Check out the video below.

