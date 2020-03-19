VIDEO: Maxell Konadu Entreat Public To Follow Precautionary Measures Against Covid-19

Head coach for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Maxwell Konadu has entreated Ghanaians to follow all the precautionary measures outlined by the health service of the government against the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

After confirming 2 cases on Sunday, March 14, 2020, Ghana’s cases of Covid-19 has risen to 9 today while raising concern amongst the populace.

In a video posted on Kotoko’s YouTube channel, head coach Maxwell Konadu has urged everybody especially club supporters and players to stay cautious.

He observed, “We are encouraging every Ghanaian and all the Asante Kotoko followers as well as our players to be cautious of the Coronavirus. Let’s wash our hands most of the time and let’s remain indoors so that we will not be infected by the virus in order to meet again and continue our league”

“We thank you all and we are confident we shall meet again in good health. May God protect us all”, Coach Maxwell Konadu added.

