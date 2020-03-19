Esperance To Chase Kotoko For $30,000

Tunisia giants Esperance de Tunis could chase Kumasi Asante Kotoko for their $30,000 balance if the Ghanaian giant continues their pursuit of $150,000 from the sale of Kwame Bonsu.

In the last 24 hours, there have been reports that the management of the Porcupine Warriors have hired the services of Ashford Tetteh-Oku to go after Esperance for the transfer of Kwame Bonsu at FIFA.

In an interview with Walid Arem who is the vice-president of Esperance, he has explained that the club does not owe Asante Kotoko.

“Asante Kotoko has to pay Esperance $30 000 and this is from FIFA. We have all the proof that they must pay us. Kotoko has decision from FIFA that they must pay us for Emmanuel Clottey”, he told Oyerepa FM

Walid Arem continued, “With the transfer of Kwame, we still want money from Kotoko. The reason is that they owe us $180,000 and if Kwame is for $150,000 then we have a balance of $30,000.

In line with the development, a legal battle is expected to go down between Esperance and Kotoko at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).